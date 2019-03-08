Kashmiri students' body asks govt to ensure safety of students

Dehradun, Mar 8 (PTI) A Kashmiri students' body Friday asked the Uttarakhand government to ensure safety of Kashmiri students here and blacklist colleges where they were allegedly harassed after the Pulwama terror attack. "The students have made up their mind about returning and resuming their studies but the state government will have to ensure their safety. If anything untoward happens with them on their return, the government alone will be responsible," Kashmiri Students Association spokesman Nasir Khuehami said. He also asked the state government to blacklist colleges from where incidents of harassment of Kashmiri students were reported after the Pulwama attack. He also alleged that some elements from Chandigarh were trying to create fear in the minds of Kashmiri students studying in Uttarakhand. Asking students to not pay heed to rumours, he said they had no reason to feel unsafe. "We met Kashmiri students and their parents in Srinagar over the last couple of days to convince them. The first batch of Kashmiri students will return to Uttarakhand in two to three days," Khuehami said. He also asked Kashmiri students to not issue any provocative statements on social media which could hurt sentiments. A WhatsApp message sent by a Kashmiri student here exulting over the Pulwama terror attack had triggered angry protests against Kashmiri students, prompting scores of them to return to Jammu and Kashmir out of fear. PTI ALM SNESNE