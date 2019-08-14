Kashmiri students outside J&K facing problems due to restrictions in Valley

Dehradun, Aug 14 (PTI) Kashmiri students studying outside Jammu and Kashmir have begun to face problems because of being out of touch with their families in the valley which has been under restrictions for nearly a fortnight, an association of Kashmiri students here said. J&K Students Association spokesman Nasir Khuehami urged the Centre to restore phone and landline services in the valley at the earliest so that students could get in touch with their families and sort out their problems.He alleged that students studying outside J&K are unable to contact their parents and relatives in the valley due to restrictions and ban on the Internet. "Some of them are also running out of money but have no way to convey this to their relatives in the valley due to restrictions," he said in a statement here. The Association has also set up two helpline numbers (9149676014, 7889529467) and invited Kashmiri students studying outside the valley to share their problems at them so that they could be addressed in consultation with the authorities concerned. PTI ALM RCJ