Kashmiri youth booked for 'derogatory' post on Pulwama attack

Bengaluru, Feb 16 (PTI) A Kashmiri youth was booked here Saturday for allegedly posting derogatory remarks on a social networking site in the wake of the Pulwama terror assault that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, police said.Following a complaint by Vishwa Hindu Parishad office bearer Girish Bharadwaj, a case was registered here Friday against Abid Malik under relevant sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967, for a post he wrote on Facebook. The youth allegedly shared some images posted by a news channel after the attack and captioned it 'The real surgical attack' on his FB page, police said.During the investigation, it came to light that he had studied at a college here and worked at an event management firm, but had gone back to hishome state.The case was registered here as he had mentioned in his profile that he resided in Bengaluru, police said.Following the complaint, Facebook deleted his account.Forty CRPF personnel were killed Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.