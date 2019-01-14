Kataria takes oath as R'than assembly pro-tem speaker

Jaipur, Jan 14 (PTI) Senior BJP legislator Gulab Chand Kataria took oath as the pro-tem speaker of the Rajasthan legislative assembly on Monday.Governor Kalyan Singh administered him the oath at a simple ceremony here at the Raj Bhawan.Speaker Kailash Meghwal skipped the ceremony attended by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, members of the council of ministers, BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore and others. As the pro-tem speaker, Kataria will conduct the first meeting of the newly elected assembly. Kataria will also be the leader of opposition while Rathore will be his deputy (leader of opposition) in the assembly.The first session of the assembly begins on Tuesday. PTI SDA AD AD MINMIN