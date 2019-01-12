Kataria to be pro-tem speaker of 15th Raj Assembly

Jaipur, Jan 12 (PTI) Senior BJP MLA Gulab Chand Kataria will be the pro-tem speaker of the 15th Rajasthan legislative assembly.Governor Kalyan Singh will administer the oath to Kataria on January 14."The governor has cleared the appointment of Gulab Chand Kataria as the pro-tem speaker. The governor has also nominated Bharnwarlal Sharma, Parasram Mordia and Mahadev Singh to assist Kataria in administering the oath to newly elected MLAs," a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said. Both Sharma and Mordia are independent legislators while Mahadev Singh is independent MLA. Pro-tem speaker is the temporary speaker who presides over the first meeting of the newly elected assembly or Lok Sabha. Pro-tem speaker's main duty is to administer the oath to the newly elected members of the house. New speaker and deputy speaker are elected by the House under him. PTI SDA DPB