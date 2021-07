Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) In a major feat, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria won the assembly elections for eighth term on Tuesday.Kataria, 74, defeated Congress's Girija Vyas by 9,307 votes in Udaipur assembly seat. He has held various political portfolios under BJP governments and also served as the party state president. PTI AG SDA DPBDPB