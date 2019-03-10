Katarniaghat wildlife officials using drones to catch killer leopard

Bahraich, Mar 10 (PTI) The forest department is using drone cameras to catch a leopard which has killed three children and cattle in the past one month in villages close to Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, officials said. Speaking to newsmen on Sunday, Field Director of Dudhwa Katarniaghat Tiger Reserve Ramesh Pandey said, "In the past few days, there have been cases of children being killed in leopard attacks. Apart from this, death of cattle was also reported." He said two drone cameras have been launched to spot the animal, further two elephants are being used for patrolling. Villagers have been told to not venture into the forest area alone, especially after dark, he said. "All the attacks committed by the leopard are accidental killings. The man-eating nature can be confirmed only if it is proved that the leopard is attacking humans and eating their flesh," said Pandey, when asked whether the animal had turned into a man-eater. He said thermo-sensor images are being examined to ascertain whether there are more than one attacking leopards. PTI CORR NAV INDIND