Kate Hudson turned down '10 Things I Hate About You'

New York, Mar 31 (PTI) Actor Kate Hudson was supposed to star in popular teen romantic comedy "10 Thing I Hate About You" but she did not accept the offer, film's casting director Marcia Ross has revealed.Ross said Hudson turned down the film because her mother, veteran actor Goldie Hawn, did not like the script. The lead roles in the film were eventually played by Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger. "We screen-tested Josh Hartnett, Eliza Dushku, Heath and Julia, but Julia and Heath just had the best chemistry together. I loved Katie Holmes. She was about to get 'Dawson's Creek' and we had to make a decision really fast. "The other person I loved was Kate Hudson. But her mom didn't like the script for her, so she passed," Ross told The New York Times. "10 Things I Hate About You", which released in 1999, was directed by Gil Junger. It turned out to be a breakout film for Stiles, Ledger and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. PTI SHD RDSRDS