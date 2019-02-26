scorecardresearch
Kate Mara, Jamie Bell expecting first child together

Los Angeles, Feb 26 (PTI) Actor Kate Mara and husband Jamie Bell are expecting their first child together.The actor shared the news on Instagram with a picture.In the photograph Mara, 35, showed off her bump in a white and silver dress as she stepped out for Elton Johns annual AIDS Foundation Oscars Party. "Went on a date with our bun in the oven," she captioned her photo.The baby will be first for Mara while Bell shares a son with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.Mara and Bell started dating in 2015. The former "Fantastic Four" co-stars announced in July on social media that they had tied the knot. PTI SHDSHD

