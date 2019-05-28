scorecardresearch
Kate Mara, Jamie Bell welcome baby daughter

Los Angeles, May 28 (PTI) Actor Kate Mara and husband Jamie Bell have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.The child was born a few weeks ago, Mara wrote on Instagram along with a picture of her newborn daughter's feet. "We had a baby a couple weeks ago... Here are her feet," Mara, 36, wrote.This is the first child for Mara while Bell, 33, shares a son with former wife Evan Rachel Wood.The birth of their baby comes months after Mara revealed the pair were expecting in February. PTI BK BKBK

