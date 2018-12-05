Kate Seigel, Mike Flanagan welcome second child

Los Angeles, Dec 5 (PTI) Actor Kate Seigel and director Mike Flanagan have become proud parents to a daughter.The couple, who last worked on Netflix's hit horror series "The Haunting of Hill House", welcomed their second child on December 3.Flanagan took to Twitter to share the news and revealed that they have named their little one, Theodora after the character Siegel plays in the 10-episode series."Today, Kate and I welcomed our daughter, Theodora Isabelle Irene Flanagan, into the world. Mom and baby are both fantastic, tired, and so, so happy," the director tweeted.The duo, who married in 2016, also share son, Cody (two). PTI RDSRDS