Kate Upton, Justin Verlander welcome first child

Los Angeles, Nov 11 (PTI) Actor-model Kate Upton and Justin Verlander have become proud parents of a baby girl.Upton gave birth to their first child on November 7, the professional baseball pitcher announced on Instagram Sunday.The couple has named the little one Genevieve."Welcome to the world Genevieve Upton Verlander. You stole my (heart) the first second I met you! 11.7.2018," Verlander captioned the photo of his fingers interlaced with their baby's.Upton shared their daughter's first photo and captioned it: "Genevieve Upton Verlander 11.7.18."The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model announced her pregnancy in July.The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. PTI RDSRDS