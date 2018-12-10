Katie Cassidy and Matthew Rodgers get married

Los Angeles, Dec 10 (PTI) "Arrow" actor Katie Cassidy and Matthew Rodgers are a married couple now. The duo exchanged wedding vows in front of family and friends at Sunset Key, Florida.Cassidy announced the news on her Instagram page. She also posted a picture of her kissing her new husband. She wore a long-sleeve, lace Pronovias gown and her hair in a bun, with no veil and he wore a white jacket over black pants."I can't help falling in love with you... YES! It's official! #MrsRodgers I love you my husband,"she wrote.Cassidy, daughter of the late David Cassidy, announced her engagement in June 2017. PTI SHDSHD