scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Katie Cassidy and Matthew Rodgers get married

Los Angeles, Dec 10 (PTI) "Arrow" actor Katie Cassidy and Matthew Rodgers are a married couple now. The duo exchanged wedding vows in front of family and friends at Sunset Key, Florida.Cassidy announced the news on her Instagram page. She also posted a picture of her kissing her new husband. She wore a long-sleeve, lace Pronovias gown and her hair in a bun, with no veil and he wore a white jacket over black pants."I can't help falling in love with you... YES! It's official! #MrsRodgers I love you my husband,"she wrote.Cassidy, daughter of the late David Cassidy, announced her engagement in June 2017. PTI SHDSHD

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos