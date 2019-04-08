Katie Finneran to star in 'Why Women Kill'

Los Angeles, Apr 8 (PTI) "Bloodline" actor Katie Finneran has been roped in for a recurring role in CBS All Access' "Why Women Kill". The dark comedy drama features Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste in lead roles, reported Deadline.Created by Marc Cherry, the show revolves around the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the '60s (Goodwin), a socialite in the '80s (Liu) and a lawyer in 2018 (Howell-Baptiste), each dealing with infidelity in her marriage. The series will focus on how the roles of women have changed but how reactions to betrayal have not.Finnernan will play Naomi, one of Simone's (Liu) friends. Marc Webb will direct and also executive produce the show. PTI SHDSHD