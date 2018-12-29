Katrina opts out of Remo D'Souza's dance film

Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) Katrina Kaif, who was all set to team up for the first time with Varun Dhawan for a dance film, to be directed by Remo D'Souza, Saturday announced that she has decided to opt out of the project due to date issues. The film to be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, is touted to be India's biggest dance film. The yet-to-be-titled film also features actor-choreographer-director Prabhudeva, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak. The project was scheduled to release in November, 2019."Katrina Kaif had to opt out of Remo D'Souza's upcoming dance film owing to her hectic schedule for 'Bharat'. Katrina has always been a thorough professional. She decided to step out of the film as her dates were clashing with 'Bharat', which she is currently shooting for," Katrina's official spokesperson said in a statement. "Bharat", an official remake of the Korean film "An Ode To My Father", will depict the history of India through the life of an ordinary man. Reportedly, Salman Khan will be sporting five different looks, spanning over 60 years.Salman, had recently revealed that, the shoot of the film will go on for 30 days. Katrina was roped in as the leading lady for the film after Priyanka Chopra walked out of the project owing to personal reasons. "Bharat", also starring Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover and Tabu in pivotal roles, is slated to arrive in theatres on Eid 2019. PTI KKP SHDSHD