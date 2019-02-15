Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom are engaged

Los Angeles, Feb 15 (PTI) Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day.Perry, 34, and Bloom, 42, shared the news on their Instagram.Perry posted a close-up image of the pair surrounded by heart-shaped balloons as she showed off her flower-shaped diamond ring, which features a colourful pink jewel in the centre, reported People magazine."Full bloom," she captioned the picture in an apparent play on her fiance's last name. Bloom shared the same image and captioned it, "Lifetimes". It would be a second marriage for both Bloom and Perry, who started dating in 2016. Bloom was previously married to supermodel Miranda Kerr and they share a son together while Perry was married to British comedian Russell Brand for two years. PTI BK BKBK