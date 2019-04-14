Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom want 'intimate' wedding

Los Angeles, Apr 14 (PTI) Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are planning their wedding and the couple wants to keep things "small and intimate".A source told People magazine that they are keeping the details under wraps and are looking forward to starting their family soon."They are the happiest couple. Just so excited about being engaged and planning a wedding. They are secretive about details, but seem to want something smaller and intimate," the insider said."They look forward to starting a family together as well," the source added.Meanwhile, the duo has been enjoying Coachella.Bloom, 42, and Perry, 34, became engaged on Valentine's Day. It would be a second marriage for the singer and actor who started dating in 2016.Bloom was previously married to supermodel Miranda Kerr and they share a son together while Perry was married to British comedian Russell Brand for two years. PTI RDSRDS