Katy Perry to perform in Mumbai in November

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) Pop star Katy Perry on Wednesday announced she is all set to perform in the city on November 16 as part of the OnePlus Music Festival. Perry took to Twitter to share the news of her first performance in Mumbai."I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. "I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival," she tweeted. The singer will perform at the DY Patil Stadium.The festival, described as the merger between "the energy of music and the power of technology to bring out an immersive experience", is curated and designed by smartphone maker OnePlus. This is not her first visit to the country.The "Roar" hitmaker performed at the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League in 2012 in Chennai.Perry married actor-comic Russell Brand in 2010 in a famous Indian ceremony in Rajasthan. They got divorced after two years. PTI JUR RDS/RB RDSRDS