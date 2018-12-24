'Kavi Sammelan' to be held in Kullu on Vajpayee's birth anniversary

Shimla, Dec 24 (PTI) A 'Kavi Sammelan' will be organised in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Tuesday, Forest and Transport Minister Govind Singh Thakur said Monday. Poems written by Vajpayee will be recited in the 'Kavi Sammelan' and cultural programmes would also be held, he said."Manali always remained a second home for Vajpayee ji and he had special attachment with Kullu-Manali. The people of Kullu-Manali also loved him from the core of their hearts," Thakur said. PTI DJI SNESNE