Kavita Krishna Murti enthralls Nepali audience with her magic voice

By Shirish B Pradhan Kathmandu, Mar 8 (PTI) Veteran singer Kavita Krishnamurti enthralled the audiences with her melodious voice during a function here to celebrate the International Women's Day.Krishnamurti, accompanied by her husband and violin maestro Dr L Subramaniam, performed for two hours with their team and entertained the high profile gathering during the function, which was organised by Indian Women's Association (IWA) at the Indian Embassy premises here.She presented Bhajans, Bollywood songs and a Nepali song during her live performance as part of a month-long Festival of India in Nepal.The show was also graced by the Vice President of Nepal, Nanda Bahadur Pun, Nepal Army chief Purnachandra Thapa and noted Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala, among others, in the presence of Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri.The charity event was organised as part of IWA's attempt to promote shared musical heritage of India and Nepal. The IWA is a forum for promoting goodwill and friendship between the Indian and Nepali community through social and cultural activities.On the occasion, chairperson of IWA, Namrita Puri, spouse of ambassador Puri, announced the names of the winners of the raffle ticket, a part of the charity programme.The programme was attended by over 1500 people covering different walks of life including politicians, artists, musicians, literary persons, students and media persons. PTI SBP RBRB