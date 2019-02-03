Kazakhstan man held at IGI with fake ticket

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) A man from Kazakhstan has been apprehended at the airport here for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area, officials said Sunday.Bakhtiyar Kazkuanovs was intercepted by the Central Industrial Security Force(CISF) personnel when he was about to leave the Terminal-3 building of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) Saturday at 12:15 pm, a senior official said.The man, from Kazakhstan, was stopped and questioned while exiting the terminal area.He told the security personnel that he used a cancelled ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his friend, who was travelling to Tashkent, the official said.The man was subsequently handed over to police as his ticket was a fake travel document and he was charged with trespass.Under the aviation security rules, a passenger is allowed to enter the airport terminal only to board a flight and is not allowed to exit the terminal under normal circumstances. PTI NES DPB