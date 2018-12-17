(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, December 17, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. (MEIL) has added another feather in its basket of unique projects with the completion of KC (Koramangala-Chellaggat Valley) project in Bangalore and adjacent areas of Kolar and Chikballapur districts in Karnataka. It is unique and a rare project as it is intended to revive the present defunct irrigation system in rural areas by filtering the drainage water in urban areas and channelled to fill the existing tanks in rural areas, which in turn is used for irrigation purposes. "Indeed this is first of such initiatives in the country, taken up with an objective to address the drainage and sewerage issues in urban areas at one end, and treating the water so as to use it for irrigation purpose in rural areas at the other end. And now, we are happy to see that the initiative is completed, adding another glory in Megha's superlative performance in taking up such innovative projects," said Mr. Sudhir Mohan, Vice President, MEIL. At present, Israel is the only country in the world using such innovative method of using the treated drainage water for irrigation purposes through micro irrigation technology like drip and sprinklers. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799187/MEIL_KC_Valley_Pump_House.jpg )Taking cue from that innovation, Megha Engineering has ventured to take up this KC Valley Project for treating the drainage water of Bangalore city and supplying it to the existing tanks in nearby areas in Kolar district, so that it can be used for irrigation. It was a well thought-out initiative, as it could provide solutions to both, the ever-increasing problems of drainage water management in Bangalore city and scarce water resources in adjacent rural areas of Kolar. Farmers in these rain-fed areas are facing lot of problems with water scarcity for irrigation. It is intended that this project would help these farmers in maintaining their ayacut, even during the drought years as the local irrigation tanks are ensured with supply of treated drainage water continuously.On the whole, the project would supply treated water to 126 rural irrigation tanks spread in 6 clusters. At present, water supply is initiated to tanks in Lakshmisagar, Uddanahalli, Narsapura, Doddavallabhi, Bhaththankere and Singanahalli. "The project also envisages for improving the groundwater levels in these areas. Groundwater is depleted to alarming levels in these areas during the last 3-4 decades. If that resource is revived, it would benefit farmers immensely in this drought-prone region. And we feel that this treated drainage water would solve farmer's problem to some extent," said Mr. Sudhir Mohan.Unique and first-of-its-kind As water is to be supplied to the irrigation tanks against the natural gravity, MEIL has built 6 Pumping Stations to serve the purpose. Works for 3 Pumping Stations are now completed with which the water is now being supplied. Ninety percent of work is completed for other 3 Pumping Stations. 23 Motors have been established with capacity in the range of 160-2,800 Horse Power. A 124-kms length pipeline is laid from Bangalore for transporting the treated water.Project works were initiated in November 2016 and so far, two phases of works are completed. The treated water would be supplied to 126 irrigation tanks in different clusters in phase-wise manner. The project is conceptualized and initiated at the behest of Minor Irrigation and Ground Water Departments of Karnataka State Government. Drainage Water Treatment plants have been established in Koramangala - Challagata Areas in Bangalore City. 200 million litres of drainage water is already being treated everyday in these plants. The treated water would be transported through pipeline to fill 126 irrigation tanks in Kolar and Chikballapur districts. Works are going on to increase the treatment capacity to 440 million litres per day.MEIL has to take up majority of physical works in Bangalore city for this project. In the process, it had to face lot of challenges in terms of getting required clearances from different departments of State and Central Government; It faced problems while undertaking work in high-traffic intensive areas; there were also issues with private lands and untimely rains. "But we could overcome all such challenges and complete the project in time, keeping the company flag high in terms of such performance," said Mr. Sudhir Mohan.Usage of Special Pipes As part of this project, irrigation tanks would be filled with treated drainage water in 6 talukas of Kolar and Chikballapur districts. Six huge pump houses were constructed for this purpose. Nearly 124-kms length of pipeline is laid along the major roads, national highways and railway tracks. Special pipes with rust-resistant capacity and long-time durability were used while laying this pipeline. These pipes can also withstand intense water flow pressure. On the external side, these pipes are covered with iron mesh and cement plastering is done at the pipe ends.The total cost of this project is Rs. 1,342 Crores. For ensuring uninterrupted power supply, MEIL has made efforts to establish 6 Power Sub Stations of 66 KV capacity, along with 6 Pump Houses and a large Surge Tank for this KC Valley Project.About MEIL Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. (MEIL) established in 1989, is one of the fastest growing infra companies in India. Over the years, MEIL has constructed numerous structures like large civil constructions, oil and gas pipelines, pump houses, large water treatment plants, dams, reservoirs, power transmission lines, power generation units, tunnels - and all of them have an important role to play in improving the quality of life of the common man for many years into the foreseeable future.Source: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. (MEIL) PWRPWR