KCR advocates 'tri-policy' for qualitative governance in state

Hyderabad, Jul 10 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Wednesday asked state officials to follow the "Tri-policy" method to achieve qualitative governance.According to an official release issued here, the chief minister said qualitative governance can be provided by implementing the tri-policy -- Telangana Rural Policy, Urban Policy and Revenue Policy.KCR said the Telangana Rural Policy should be aimed at providing relief from various problems and issues faced by the people, the Revenue Policy should be devoid of any bribes and the Urban Policy should aim at zero level corruption, the release said.Rao held a review meeting at the Pragathi Bhavan on the progress made in formulating the new Municipal Act, items to be incorporated in it and the duties and responsibilities of the public representatives under the act."The government has decided to bring in a qualitative change to pay as gratitude to the people. We will try to get as much change as possible. Somebody has to initiate and the government has decided to initiate this change by itself," KCR said in the release.The CM has instructed the officials concerned to organise an orientation programme for the municipal commissioners to create awareness about the new Act, it said.