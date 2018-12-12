KCR elected leader of TRS legislature party

Hyderabad, Dec 12 (PTI) TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao was Wednesday elected leader of the legislature party, paving the way for his return as Chief Minister for the second straight term. The newly-elected MLAs met at Telangana Bhavan, the TRS headquarters here, and took the decision unanimously, the party sources said. In the December 7 assembly elections, the TRS had won 88 seats in the 119-member House. Rao was re-elected from Gajwel in Siddipet district by a margin of 58,290 votes. PTI SJR RS RCJ