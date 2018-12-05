KCR giving undue favour to engineering colleges run by TRS leaders, claims CPI; demands inquiry

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The CPI on Wednesday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was giving undue favour to engineering colleges run by some party leaders and this has resulted in a fall in the number of students in state-approved universities. The party also demanded a judicial inquiry in the matter.CPI National General Secretary K Narayana claimed that during 2014-15, there were 447 undergraduates and 676 post graduates- approved institutions with 1,80,583 undergraduate seats and 1,28,457 postgraduate seats in universities in the state. The number, he alleged, has gone down significantly since then. Narayana further alleged that the total undergraduate seats during 2018-19 in Telangana affiliated to various universities have fallen to 94,592 and the total PG seats to about 70,000. About 30 per cent of the UG and PG institutions were closed down due to insisting appointment of faculty for the intake and division without admission, a statement quoting him said."KCR's undue favour to engineering colleges run by TRS leaders where affiliations were granted to the colleges affiliated with TRS party without any reduction in intake...," he claimed. Alleging that the KCR government was apathetic towards technical institutions in the state, the CPI leader said that the government has itself given statements even in the assembly that the engineering colleges are housed in poultry farms, giving a poor impression of such institutes to students. PTI DMB ZMN