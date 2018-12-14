KCR's son K T Rama Rao appointed working president of TRS

Hyderabad, Dec 14 (PTI) A day after he was sworn in as the chief minister, Telangana Rashtra Samithi supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao Friday appointed his son and former minister KT Rama Rao as the outfit's working president.According a press release from KCR's office, Rama Rao's appointment was necessitated as Chandrasekhar Rao will have to concentrate on national politics and also focus on various developmental activities in the state."Party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appointed Sircilla MLA as the working president," it said.KCR believes that the party will further progress under the leadership of KTR, it added.Chandrasekhar Rao returned as the chief minister for the second consecutive term Thursday.The TRS won 88 seats in the 119-member assembly in the December 7 polls.Soon after the results were announced, KCR declared that the TRS would play a crucial role in national politics.He has been pitching for a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties to take on the two national parties."...Congress-mukt Bharat... BJP-mukt Bharat... that is needed," he had said. PTI GDK RS SS KJKJ