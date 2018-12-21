Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski have ideas for more 'John Wick' sequels

Los Angeles, Dec 21 (PTI) Chad Stahelski is currently busy directing the third installment in the "John Wick" franchise, but the filmmaker says he and star of the movies Keanu Reeves already have ideas for more sequels.Stahelski, who is also an executive producer on the in-the-works John Wick TV show, titled "The Continental", said he and Reeves will make more films only if the third part gets positive response from the audience. "I enjoy making these movies because there's no limit. We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. "If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, were in the entertainment business. Well let the audience figure that out," Stahelski told Entertainment Weekly.In "John Wick: Chapter 3" Reeves' titular hitman finds himself with a USD 14 million bounty on his head following the events of the previous film.The film, which is due to release in May next year, also features Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, and Mark Dacascos, among others. PTI SHDSHD