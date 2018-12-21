Keanu Reeves has been secretly donating to children's charities

London, Dec 21 (PTI) Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has been secretly donating thousands of pounds to children's charities for years.The "John Wick" star, who leads a reclusive life, has been helping cancer research and kids' hospital wards for "five or six years", reported Metro.co.uk.According to Snopes, a fact-checking internet site, Reeves told the publication, "I have a private foundation that's been running for five or six years, and it helps aid a couple of children's hospitals and cancer research."He added, "I don't like to attach my name to it, I just let the foundation do what it does".Reeves was first inspired to get involved with the charities back in the 1990s, when his sister Kim was diagnosed with leukaemia. PTI SHDSHD