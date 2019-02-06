Keep constant vigil on encroachments in Azadpur: NGT to NDMC

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal Wednesday directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to keep a constant vigil on the encroachments in Azadpur here and seek the help of police in removing squatters.A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore said removal of unauthorised occupants on the road was a continuous exercise and asked the Delhi police to render due assistance to the corporation as and when needed.Advocate Puja Kalra, appearing for the corporation told the bench, also comprising expert member S S Gabrayal, that they have already removed the encroachments as alleged in the plea by city residents Sushil Baheti and Ritesh Goel.During the hearing, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) told the NGT that they have installed air quality monitoring station at Azadpur. Noting the submissions, the tribunal disposed of the plea which had sought removal of encroachments from Azadpur area here, saying these were causing traffic congestion.The plea, filed through advocate Rahul Khurana, had claimed that the issue raised by the applicants was dealt by the Public Grievances Commission of the Delhi government which directed Deputy Commissioner (Civil Lines Zone), North Delhi Municipal Corporation to remove encroachments on a regular basis."Vide the same order it was also directed SHO of Adarsh Nagar not to allow any unauthorised vendor once the area is cleared by the civic agency. It is pertinent to mention herein that the Grievances Commission observed that the issue of encroachment at Azadpur is a very chronic matter that needs to be resolved and advised to approach the tribunal for getting corrective orders to resolve the grievance," the plea had said.The plea had also sought directions to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to install ambient air quality monitoring station in the area. PTI PKS RCJ