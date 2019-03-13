Keeping the alliance option open in Delhi, Cong seeks workers views on tie-up with AAP

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Apparently keeping open the option of an alliance with the AAP in Delhi, the Congress on Wednesday sought opinion of party workers on whether the two parties should have a pre-poll tie-up to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. In a message sent to the party workers through its 'Shakti' mobile application, Delhi Congress in-charge P C Chacko has sought views of the party workers on the alliance. The development comes amid Congress' reluctance to ally with the Aam Aadmi Party with whom it shares a similar vote base. A senior Delhi Congress leader said the tie-up could take place by the end of this month and the ruling AAP would contest four seats while his party would be in fray in three seats . PTI VIT AQS