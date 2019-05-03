Keira Knightley, James Righton expecting second child

Los Angeles, May 3 (PTI) English actor Keira Knightley and her musician husband James Righton are set to welcome their second child together. The 34-year-old actor revealed her pregnancy at a cocktail party hosted by Chanel. Knightley and Righton got married three years ago and welcomed their first child, daughter Edie in 2015. She was last seen in the movie "The Aftermath" which released in March. PTI CORR SHDSHD