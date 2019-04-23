Kejriwal alleges Cong candidate openly seeking votes for BJP in Goa

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hit out at the Congress over a media report claiming that its candidate in Goa has asked people to vote for the BJP instead of AAP.Is this the reason why Congress refused to do an alliance in Goa? the Aam Aadmi Party chief said in a tweet and tagged a news report which quoted South Goa Congress candidate Francisco Sardinha. "The vote to BJP will at least be acknowledged but all know that the AAP has not even one per cent chance of winning, Sardinha was quoted as saying by the media report.Kejriwal alleged that the Congress candidate was openly seeking votes for BJP.PTI UZM RTRT