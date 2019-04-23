Kejriwal alleges several instances of faulty EVMs in polls in Goa

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that there have been several instances of faulty electronic voting machines in Goa during polling for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. In a series of tweets, Kejriwal tagged reports of alleged faulty electronic voting machines. Tagging a news report which claimed that "faulty EVM in a booth at Kizhakke Nalpathu near Cherthala was replaced after it was found that all votes were getting registered to BJP", Kejriwal said, "Absolutely shocking. All faulty EVMs deliver votes to BJP". In another instance, he shared party's Goa convenor Elvis Gomes' tweet, "Election of shame? Mock poll with 9 votes for each of 6 candidates in booth no 31 in 34 AC in Goa. Total count BJP gets 17, Cong 9 , Aap 8. Ind 1 . Robbery."Replying to Gomes' tweet, he said, "Faulty EVM in Goa also transfers others votes to BJP. Are these really faulty or programmed in this fashion?"He shared another tweet of a citizen who alleged that "in Kerala, if you press 'Hand' symbol, light shows as 'Lotus'. How is that all 'faulty EVMs' select only BJP?" to which Kejriwal said "another faulty EVM voting for BJP". In the third phase of elections, about 18.56 crore voters are eligible for voting , for which 2.10 lakh polling booths/stations have been set up. Besides all seats in Gujarat (26) and Kerala (20), voting will be held in four seats in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, 14 each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, five in West Bengal, two in Goa, and one each in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Tripura. PTI UZM RT