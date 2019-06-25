scorecardresearch
Kejriwal calls for resolution to never allow repetition of Emergency-like situation

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called for a resolution to never allow repetition of an Emergency-like situation in the country."This very day 34 years ago India witnessed one of the biggest assault on its democracy with the imposition of emergency by the then prime minister. Let us resolve never to allow repetition of subversion of the Constitution of this great democracy," Kejriwal tweeted.Emergency was imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on this day in 1975 which was in effect till March 21, 1977. PTI GJS GJS NSDNSD

