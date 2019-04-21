Kejriwal condemns blasts in Lanka

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the terror attack in Sri Lanka on Sunday in "strongest terms", saying enemies of humanity cannot be allowed to succeed. Six near simultaneous explosions rocked three churches and three hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday morning, killing more than 140 people and injuring over 400 others, in one of the deadliest blasts in the island nation's history. "Extremely sad news from Sri Lanka on Easter. Enemies of humanity cannot be allowed to succeed in any part of the world and acts of terror should be condemned in strongest terms," he said in a tweet. PTI UZM INDIND