Kejriwal condemns Khattar's rape remark

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday condemned the controversial remark of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on incidents of rape, and raised the issue of their security in that state."There is anger among women on Khattar's statement. Women say that when a chief minister can make such comments against them, how can women be safe in his state," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.At a function in Kalka town of Panchkula district on Friday, Khattar said, "The incidents of rape have not increased... Rapes used to take place in the past and happens even today. (Only) the concern (over such incidents) has increased."The biggest concern is that in 80 to 90 per cent of rape and eve-teasing cases, the accused and the victim know each other. In many cases, they know each other for a long time and, on one day, when there is an argument... an FIR is lodged, saying: 'He has raped me'," Khattar had said. PTI GJS GJS ABHABH