Kejriwal condoles Jaipal Reddy's demise

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the demise of former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy on Sunday, saying he was a gentleman politician who never compromised on principles. Reddy died at a hospital in Hyderabad early on Sunday. The 77-year-old held key portfolios in various governments. He was a four-time MLA, a Lok Sabha MP for five terms and a member of Rajya Sabha for two terms. "Shocked to hear about the passing away of veteran leader and former union minister Sh. Jaipal Reddy ji. A gentleman politician who never compromised on principles will be missed by the country," Kejriwal tweeted. Reddy was the information and broadcasting minister in the I K Gujral government. During the UPA-I government, he held portfolios like urban development and culture. PTI GVSHMB