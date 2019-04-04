Kejriwal didn't make any appeal to me to stop sealing drive: Union minister Puri

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri Thursday took a swipe at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his remarks that "hundreds of appeals" were made to the Centre to stop the sealing drive in Delhi, saying he perhaps made these pleas at the Congress office for an alliance with his AAP for the Lok Sabha election. Puri said the Aam Aadmi Party chief did not make an appeal to him to stop the sealing drive and that he might be a bit "confused". "You perhaps made those hundreds of appeals at the office of Congress for an alliance (with his Aam Aadmi Party). Was there any response (from Congress)?" Puri tweeted in Hindi. The speculation of a tie-up between both the parties got a boost after AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh met All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Delhi P C Chacko Wednesday evening. The ruling AAP has proposed to give two seats to the Congress, which has instead demanded three - New Delhi, Chandni Chowk and North East Delhi, sources in both the parties claimed. Taking to Twitter during a war of words with the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Kejriwal on Wednesday said hundreds of appeals were made by the citizens of Delhi to bring an ordinance to stop the sealing drive against unauthorised constructions. Kejriwal had also said that sealing drive has left people unemployed and shut down their shops, seeking to know why it was done. On Wednesday, Kejriwal and Puri were engaged in war of words on a range of issues, including full statehood to Delhi and sealing drive. Puri had said on Wednesday the ruling AAP was seeking votes from Delhiites by spreading "lies" on several issues and asserted that a party which does not have the expertise of running an administration nor dedication towards works, was resorting to lies. Puri tweeted a purported campaign pamphlet of AAP's east Delhi candidate Atishi and said a bunch of lies has been prepared by her. PTI BUN SMN