Kejriwal discusses with CII delegation Delhi's development, economic progress

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met a delegation of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Northern Region on Monday and discussed issues related to the national capital's development and economic progress.According to a statement, the delegation, led by Chairman (Northern Region) Sameer Gupta, shared with the chief minister that their industry body was keen on collaborating with the Delhi government towards improving the city's cleanliness.Kejriwal asked them to present a plan for cleaning the city with timelines for its execution."The chief minister said the government was very keen on developing a cleaner city for the residents for which the government is looking for ideas. He told the delegation that his government would implement a workable solution that the CII presents to the government," a statement said.The CII shared its interest in working with the Delhi government for setting up a Knowledge Centre in the city and the chief minister said that he would be happy to support such a programme, it stated.The Confederation of Indian Industry expressed its interest in collaborating with the new skills and entrepreneurship university announced by the Delhi government last week. PTI BUN BUN NSDNSD