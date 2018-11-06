Kejriwal felicitates 50 manual scavengers, dependents

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) A total of 50 manual scavengers and their dependents, trained under a skill development scheme of Delhi government, were Tuesday felicitated by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.The first batch of scavengers were skilled in housekeeping services for a period of three months and were also paid a stipend of Rs 1000 per month.The idea behind the skill development initiative was to help manual scavengers earn their livelihood by engaging in other professions. The chief minister termed the move as a small step towards opening doors to great opportunities.Launched in Shahdara on August 24, the project will be implemented in other districts of the national capital as well, an official statement said. Speaking on the occasion, Social Welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said Delhi was perhaps the first state to form committees to ensure proper implementation of the project with respect to the prohibition of Manual Scavengers Act. PTI VIT RHL