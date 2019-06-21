Kejriwal govt dragging schools in its political game plan: Delhi Congress

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) The Congress Friday accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of "dragging" schools in its "political game plan" and cited a so-called "circular seeking votes" for the AAP, which was termed "fake" by the ruling party.The Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government had on Thursday termed the letter being circulated among some school management committees as "fake" and said it would investigate the origin of the letter.The AAP has accused the BJP of "scripting" the pamphlet in question, to hurt Delhi's education reforms.Kiran Walia who was the education minister during Sheila Dikshit's rule, charged that the school management committees have been asked to ensure that parents of school children promise to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party in the Assembly polls due next year."The Kejriwal government is dragging schools in its political game plan," Walia was quoted as saying in a statement.Walia also demanded that the government "withdraw the circular" while terming it a "blatant violation" of the objectives, rules and regulations governing government schools in Delhi.A BJP delegation led by the party's Delhi unit president met Lt Governor Anil Baijal over the issue and demanded disbanding the school management committees. PTI VIT VIT NSDNSD