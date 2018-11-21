Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 cr cheque to BSF martyr's family in Sonipat

Chandigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday visited Sonipat in Haryana and handed over anex-gratia cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family of martyred BSF jawan Narender Singh. Pakistani troops had slit the throat of the Border Security Force (BSF) jawan after fatally shooting him along the international border (IB) near Jammu on September 18. Accompanied by AAP's Haryana unit president Naveen Jaihind, Kejriwal arrived in the afternoon and met the martyr's family in their native village Thana Kalan. Kejriwal had also visited the village on September 21. The Aam Aadmi Party government had earlier approved a proposal to amend a rule on awarding ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the kin of slain security personnel to include those who have settled in the national capital after joining service. Addressing a gathering at the village on Wednesday, Kejriwal said, "We are all proud of his sacrifice." He questioned why successive governments do not give befitting reply to Pakistan. "For how long valiant soldiers such as Narender Singh ji will keep giving sacrifices, for how long will families will lose their near and dear ones. When the country needs such sacrifices, definitely these will be given, but our country is not so weak that we cannot give a befitting reply to Pakistan. "People of our country and the Army can give befitting reply and as was said here today that there should be no politics on this issue. "I think all parties are one on this, then why governments are weak. Why successive governments don't give a befitting reply to Pakistan. Every government, every party says they will give befitting reply to Pakistan, but they forget later on," Kejriwal said. He said though no amount of money can compensate the loss, but families of martyrs need to know "that we stand behind them." He said the AAP government in Delhi took the decision to give the ex-gratia or "Samman Rashi", which he felt the previous governments at the Centre should have done 70 years back. PTI SUN VSD CK