Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 cr cheque to kin of Army major killed in avalanche last yr

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday paid tributes to Major Amit Sagar, killed in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg last year, and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to his family in west Delhi here, the city government said in a statement."Country is indebted to the supreme sacrifice made by officers like Major Amit Sagar. Rs 1 cr to his family by Del govt is a small way to express our indebtedness (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.In January 2017, an avalanche hit an Army camp at Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, resulting in the death of major Amit Sagar."The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government pays Rs 1 crore to the family of martyr as a mark of respect," the Delhi government statement read.It also stated that the event was also attended by Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot and local MLA Jagdeep Singh. PTI BUN NSD