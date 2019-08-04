Kejriwal inaugurates work on laying of water pipeline in unauthorised colonies

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the work on laying of water pipeline in 13 unauthorised colonies in south Delhi's Deoli area on Sunday. The total cost of the project is Rs 14.40 crore, which will be completed in 12 months, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a press release. Speaking at the occasion, Kejriwal said that the project is likely to benefit two lakh residents of the area. "The Congress and the BJP, who ruled Delhi before AAP, could have provided pipeline water...but their intentions were wrong. Every time before elections they came to you but gave false hopes and betrayal," Kejriwal said. "They never considered you in unauthorised colonies as people from Delhi and denied benefits to you. AAP changed the face of these colonies," he said. PTI UK SMN