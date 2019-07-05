Kejriwal issues directions for redressing waterlogging complaints within 30 minutes

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) As the monsoon reached Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday directed Heads of Departments (HoDs) concerned to ensure that all waterlogging complaints are resolved within 30 minutes in the national capital. According to a government statement, the chief minister directed all the HoDs to submit complete lists by Saturday morning and remain prepared to deal with the situation since the rainy season has now set in. The directives were issued at a meeting chaired by Kejriwal to review the preparations for prevention of waterlogging. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev and officers concerned. "Chief minister directed the PWD to make public by Monday the status of desilting of drains and roads of all land owning agencies in their respective jurisdictions. "He directed all agencies to maintain a high level of coordination and not squabble about the jurisdictional issues to pass the buck," the statement said. The PWD has been directed to make the people of Delhi aware about a toll-free helpline and a WhatsApp number immediately on which the people can send their waterlogging-related complaints, it said. "All complaints must be resolved within 30 minutes of being received by pumping out water," the statement quoted Kejriwal as having said in the meeting. Delhi Traffic Police has provided a list of 277 points where waterlogging takes place, of which 157 have been declared to be critical. All these points have been shared with the respective agencies. PWD and other agencies have informed that they are ready with pumps to remove the water from waterlogging points. The chief minister directed the officers to ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience due to waterlogging and its related issues, the statement added. PTI BUN BUN CKCK