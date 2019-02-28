Kejriwal lambasts Yeddyurappa for remarks linking air strike in Pak to political gains

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday slammed Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa for his remark that India's preemptive air strike on a terror camp in Pakistan has created a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kejriwal also raised question whether the tension between the two countries was orchestrated by the BJP for reaping political benefits. "Former BJP CM Yeddyurappa's statement has come that 40 Jawans have been martyred now we will win 22 seats. I want to ask them how many Jawans you want martyred for 300 seats, how many women widowed, how many corpses you want how many families will you destroy. Shame on such a party and the government," Kejriwal said in the Delhi Assembly. Yeddyurappa on Wednesday said India's preemptive strikes on terror camps in Pakistan has created a wave in favour of PM Modi and will help the party win over 22 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. "The country cannot tolerate that when their is tension with Pakistan our Prime Minister is busy with strengthening booth. BJP is counting corpses and seats. Was all this on the Indo-Pak border done by you for it", the Delhi chief minister said. Facing flak for linking India's air strike on terror camps in Pakistan with BJP's prospects in Lok Sabha polls, Yeddyurappa Thursday said there was no question of seeking electoral gains and the nation came first to him. "I would like to clarify that my yesterdays statement has been completely misinterpreted. I have highest regard for our armed forces. I salute the bravery of our men in fighting for the country's safety," Yeddyurappa said in a series of tweets. "I stand along with my fellow countrymen and pray for the safe return of (Wing) Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (IAF pilot in Pakistan's custody). To me, the Nation comes first and then the party," he said. In another tweet, he said, "My statement is being reported out of context. I said that 'situation is favourable for BJP' which I have been saying for the last couple of months. This is not first time I said BJP in Karnataka will win a minimum of 22 seats under the able leadership of Modiji." Pakistan announced Thursday it will free captured IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as a peace gesture, hours after a strong message from India demanded his unconditional release, largely de-escalating tensions between the two neighbours. PTI VIT AMP CK