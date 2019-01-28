Kejriwal lays foundation stone for construction of 11,000 new classrooms in Delhi schools

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday laid foundation stone for construction of 11,000 new classrooms in over 200 government schools in Delhi.This is the second phase of infrastructure expansion by the Delhi government after construction of 8,000 new classrooms between 2015 and 2018."Building infrastructure isn't rocket science, but the way how confidence has been instilled in the teachers of Delhi government schools, through exposures at the most reputed institutes of the world like Cambridge, Oxford and Harvard," Kejriwal said."It's unbelievable that 300-350 students of Delhi government schools got through IIT-JEE last year. I am from IIT, I know the hard work it takes," he added.The foundation stone was laid at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in New Friends Colony."25 new schools have been built, 31 are under construction and the blue prints for 78 new schools have been decided," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said at the event."We have no illusion that having built the right infrastructure, the work on education is completed. Today Delhi government schools perform better than even private schools, selections in competitive exams from government schools have gone up from 40-50 to more than 250," he said.Sisodia said the fact that education was kept away from politics is the reason why the government schools of the country are in such bad state. "It's high time we bring education in the political discourse of the country." PTI GJS GJS SOMSOM