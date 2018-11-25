Kejriwal lays foundation stone for development work in 14 colonies

/R New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday laid the foundation stone for development work in 14-unauthorised colonies in northwest Delhi. Under the project in Kirari area, roads and drains will be constructed in these unauthorised colonies at an expense of around Rs 53 crore. The number of streets to be covered under the project are 432, totalling 49 km. The construction work in all these 14-colonies will start from December and is likely to be completed by next August. Over one lakh people residing in the area will benefit from the project. Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Satyendar Jain and Kirari MLA Rituraj Jha accompanied Kejriwal on the occasion. The colonies which would benefit from the project are Prem Nagar, Shani Bazar Road, Agar Nagar, Inder Enclave, Gaurav Nagar, Karan Vihar, Adarsh Laxmi Nagar, Sharma Enclave, Prem Nagar 2, Block A to D Prem Nagar 3, Janki Vihar, F block Agar Nagar and Vikas Vihar. PTI BUNHMB