Kejriwal meets AAP leaders on poll preparations, party MP says no chances of alliance now

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The top leadership of AAP huddled into a meeting at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence to discuss preparations for Lok Sabha polls, on Monday, as a senior party leader claimed chances of party's alliance are now nil.During the meeting, Kejriwal, the AAP national convener, asked party leaders to keep Lok Sabha campaign centred around the full statehood demand for Delhi, instead of getting into the question of the next prime minister of the country.Party MP Sanjay Singh, after the meeting, told reporters that "there are no chances of alliance now," when asked if the issue was discussed during the meeting.He said the party leaders discussed how to take the issue of full statehood to every home in Delhi in the run up to voting in Delhi for seven Lok Sabha constituencies on May 12.Earlier Monday, Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai said his party is not in talks with Congress for an alliance in the national capital and it will contest all seven seats on its own."The party is not in talks with Congress for an alliance in Delhi and it will contest all seats on its own," Rai said.AAP has declared names of candidates on six of the seven seats in Delhi. The candidate on West Delhi seat is likely to be announced soon.Meanwhile, Congress national president Rahul Gandhi in a convention of Delhi Congress booth-level workers exhorted them to ensure victory of the party on all seven seats in the national capital.AAP launched its mega poll campaign, centred around full statehood for Delhi, on Sunday.The party volunteers will distribute Kejriwal's letter to doorsteps of the voters during the campaign. The letter will elaborate the benefits Delhiites will have if full statehood is achieved.In his public meeting across the city, Kejriwal has been raising the full statehood issue, asking people to vote for AAP candidates.He has said if AAP wins all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, it will ensure the next government at the Centre is forced to give full statehood to the city. PTI VIT VIT ABHABH