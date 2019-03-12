Kejriwal meets CPI delegation to discuss political situation in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met a delegation of Communist Party of India (CPI) to discuss the political situation in the country especially in Delhi and discussed ways to defeat the BJP. CPI leader D Raja said the delegation discussed with Kejriwal how the saffron party must be defeated in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.Kejriwal, responding to question earlier on Tuesday on his recent decision to form alliances with other political parties, said the "the Modi-Amit Shah duo is dangerous for the country and the whole country should unite to remove them"He said "in this direction whatever has to be done would be done".Noting that the country is important, Kejriwal said no party or leader is small in front of the country. "There are two types of people in the country - one are Modi bhakts and another are those who want Modi to lose. The number of Modi bhakts is lower than that of the people who want to defeat Modi," he told reporters earlier. PTI UZM UZM TDSTDS